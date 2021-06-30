Desire Reaches One Day Volume of $27,201.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Desire has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Desire has a total market capitalization of $49,939.82 and approximately $27,201.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,748.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,135.37 or 0.06145206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.10 or 0.01467961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00405211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00169079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.46 or 0.00628698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00425553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00360525 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

