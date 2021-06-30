Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,483.50 ($45.51) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £81.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.57. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,371.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In related news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock worth $854,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

