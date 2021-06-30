DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen to $147.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $102.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

