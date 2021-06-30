Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. 105,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,761. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.18. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

