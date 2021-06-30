DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRTT. National Bank Financial cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

DRTT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,974. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $366.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.75.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,802 shares in the company, valued at $243,409.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 257,931 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

