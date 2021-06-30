Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discovery will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

