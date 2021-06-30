DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.21.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Analysts expect that DISH Network will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DISH Network by 174.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

