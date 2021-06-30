DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 281.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth $91,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISH. Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

