DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of DLHC opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $146.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that DLH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 7,383.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

