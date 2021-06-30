DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

DLO stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. DLocal has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

Get DLocal alerts:

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.