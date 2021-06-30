DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
DLO stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. DLocal has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $56.19.
About DLocal
