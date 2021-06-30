Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Dollar General has raised its dividend payment by 79.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dollar General to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

NYSE DG opened at $216.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.75. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

