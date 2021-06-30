Dollar General Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Dollar General has increased its dividend by 79.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dollar General to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

DG stock opened at $216.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

