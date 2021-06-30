Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,867,093.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.72% of Domino’s Pizza worth $103,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 59.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.9% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.25. 8,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,653. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $466.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $432.69.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,030.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

