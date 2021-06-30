DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Up 605.6% in June

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 605.6% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DBL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,717. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

