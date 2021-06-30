Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$15.75 to C$17.00. The company traded as high as C$15.40 and last traded at C$15.37, with a volume of 122314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.35.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.97.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

