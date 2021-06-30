Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,507 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after acquiring an additional 276,861 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,234 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 70,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.41. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

