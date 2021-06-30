DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Plans Dividend of $0.83

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

DTE Energy has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years. DTE Energy has a payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

NYSE DTE opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.66. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $104.20 and a 52-week high of $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

