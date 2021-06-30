Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 93.4% in June

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DDEJF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 2,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,997. The company has a quick ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. Dundee has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Dundee had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 251.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

