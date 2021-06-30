Dynamic (DYN) Trading 31.8% Lower Over Last Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $9.24 million and $49.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,342.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.14 or 0.06150189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $502.62 or 0.01463548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00401936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00157985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.00616477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00420931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00365063 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

