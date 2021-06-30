Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 16,230 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 200.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.05% of Avanos Medical worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,235,000 after buying an additional 177,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

NYSE:AVNS opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.