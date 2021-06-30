Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,154 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,732 shares of company stock worth $9,812,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NSTG opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.46. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

