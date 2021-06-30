Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $889,000 Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after acquiring an additional 303,321 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 192,009 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

