Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $999,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 328.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after buying an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after buying an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,811,000 after buying an additional 69,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $183.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

