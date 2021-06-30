Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 297.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 205,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 81,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $302.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $316.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

