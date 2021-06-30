Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $924,000 in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 58,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,763.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,451.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

