Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $942,000 in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,293,000 after buying an additional 972,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after buying an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,530,000 after buying an additional 585,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after buying an additional 139,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after buying an additional 198,738 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $45,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,922.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,072 shares of company stock worth $1,238,459. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.70. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.