E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.25 by Royal Bank of Canada

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.25 ($12.06) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.12 ($13.09).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.89 ($11.64) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.14. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

