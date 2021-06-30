E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Short Interest Update

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQUR remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04. E-Qure has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Get E-Qure alerts:

About E-Qure

E-Qure Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for E-Qure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Qure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.