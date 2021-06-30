Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP stock opened at $140.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.94 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In related news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $1,652,382.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.