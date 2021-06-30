Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 57,469 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 57,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,439,598.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $614,841.48.

On Thursday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $895,207.94.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $184,269.57.

On Monday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300,400 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $7,555,060.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 743,800 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $18,780,950.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total transaction of $28,699,101,180.00.

OXLC stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enstar Group LTD increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

