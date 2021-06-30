Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Down 67.3% in June

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EATBF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 53,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,246. Eat Beyond Global has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98.

Get Eat Beyond Global alerts:

About Eat Beyond Global

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Eat Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.