Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the May 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE EVT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 96,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,698. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,819 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 747,295 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

