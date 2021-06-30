Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the May 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE EVT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 96,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,698. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
