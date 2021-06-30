Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

EWTX stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. 172,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,449. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.04.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $975,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,953,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

