Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Lowered by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,721 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

