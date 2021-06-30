Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ELEMF opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Elemental Royalties has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17.

Get Elemental Royalties alerts:

Elemental Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.