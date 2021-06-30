Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.47

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and traded as low as $45.44. Emera shares last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 1,867 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on EMRAF. Raymond James lowered shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Emera from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

