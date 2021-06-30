Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the May 31st total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MSN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,080. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93. Emerson Radio has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Radio in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Radio in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Emerson Radio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 134,007 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

