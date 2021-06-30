Eminer Hits Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. Eminer has a market cap of $4.47 million and $652,326.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00054589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00712695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.35 or 0.07844575 BTC.

About Eminer

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.