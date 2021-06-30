Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $7.04 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.85.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

