Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of First Horizon worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in First Horizon by 7.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,868,698.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

