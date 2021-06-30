Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 316,000 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 244.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.20% of Paramount Group worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $101,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Paramount Group’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

