Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $207.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

