Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workday were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.06.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.