Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:EPWRU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 7th

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I’s (OTCMKTS:EPWRU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of EPWRU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.