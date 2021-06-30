Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41. Energizer has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 161.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.