Energycoin (ENRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $67,984.04

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $67,984.04 and $55.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 32.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049127 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00021450 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007046 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

