EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.33

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENQUF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

