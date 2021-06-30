Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Price Target Increased to C$1.05 by Analysts at TD Securities

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$0.85 to C$1.05 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

ETG traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,953. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.87. Entrée Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.30 million and a PE ratio of -23.17.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.