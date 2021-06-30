Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.730-$27.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $864.48.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $801.11. 1,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,643. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $752.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

