Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vodafone Group Plc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vodafone Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 159,214 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

